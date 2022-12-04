Selena Gomez teases ‘empowering’ new music 

Selena Gomez has teased some exciting music new is on the way and fans cannot control their excitement.
The Wolves singer hinted at her next era of music during the star-studded Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch event, held on Saturday.
Selena was joined by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and others at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles.
The Only Murders in the Building star received the Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for My Mind & Me.
Selena thanked fans for their support for her Apple TV+ documentary during her award acceptance speech. She also talked about her struggle with mental health and her insecurities in the documentary.
Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, the Calm Down singer also teased new music on the way, which she described as “powerful, empowering” and “really happy.”
“I am so happy, and you’re going to be so happy when you hear the music, I promise,” Gomez said. “I want everyone to feel good when they hear the new record.”
Selena also hinted at the possible future collaborations with stars, as she admitted she would love to team up with Dua Lipa.
“I just think she’s powerful,” Selena said. “I think she’s beautiful.”
