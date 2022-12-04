Kanye West drags burger chain to court over its name

FileFootage

Kanye West is not going back from dragging a Melbourne burger chain to court over being used as its ‘inspiration’.



The Donda 2 rapper took action against the College Dropout Burgers on Upper Heidelberg Rd, submitting a 43-page document.

Kanye’s lawyers demanded the food chain to “withdraw his Australian trademark application for College Dropout Burgers, destroy any material that references Ye or his branding, and pay their costs.”

The hip-hop artist initially took the action against the restaurants in June over similarities between the name and his first album. He also complained about the titles of several menu items.

The owner of the restaurant Mark Elkouri, however, insisted that the business was not associated with the artist.

“We have no association with Ye (formerly known as @kanyewest),” the disclaimers on the site read.

“The College Dropout BurgersTM name references both Ye's first album, as well as our origins as a business that started on a university campus here in Melbourne.

“We are fans of Ye (FKA Kanye West) and his work. We pay homage to him with the names of some of our dishes, but of course, he has no association with our business,” Kanye said.