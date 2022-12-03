Brooklyn Beckham shows off Christmas decorations in new video

Beckhams are not the type to do anything low-key, in fact, Brooklyn Beckham normally goes all out and Christmas decorations are no exception.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, took to Instagram to share a video of his festive holiday decorations as Last Christmas by Wham! played in the background.

In the clip, Brooklyn was seen sitting on the sofa with his pooch Lamb, who he shares with his wife Nicola Peltz, as he admired his Christmas tree.

In the video, Brooklyn cut a casual figure in black trousers and a long-sleeved white top as he pets his beloved pet bichon frisé Lamb.

He tucked his brunette locks beneath an Adidas snapback hat as he was seen using his phone to change the colour of his fairy lights.



Alongside the clip, he wrote: 'I hope everyone has the most amazing holiday season twinkly #twinkly #TwinklyXmas #ad.