Casey Affleck steps outside with girlfriend Caylee Cowan after Thanksgiving row

Casey Affleck was seen with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan and appeared to be on good terms as they stopped for gas in Los Feliz on Friday, following their Thanksgiving roadside row.

The Manchester by the Sea star, 47, and his younger lady love, 24, latest appearance shows that everything is fine between the couple as they seemed to be in good spirits a little over a week after a tense exchange that appeared to leave Caylee in tears.

The dynamic duo stood next to each other as Casey refueled his truck before Caylee decided to grab a bottle of water from the store.

Ben Affleck's younger brother looked dapper in a plaid brown button-up shirt with matching jeans and sneakers for the outing.

The Gone Baby Gone actor wore his brunette curls in a tousled style and sported a light beard.

Meanwhile, Caylee was looking stunning in a white high-collar shirt and yellow skirt, which she paired with a black coat. The beauty wore a pair of black flats and styled her blonde tresses in gentle waves.

It comes after the couple were seen having a row in the street on Thanksgiving Day.

The Oscar winner and his partner looked tense as they exchanged words while walking, with Caylee appearing tearful during the incident.