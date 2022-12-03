Kate Middleton greets David Beckham with a kiss, photo goes viral

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton greeted her old friend David Beckham with a kiss on his cheek at Prince William’s Earthshot awards ceremony, and the photo of warm welcome has gone viral on social media.



Following the ceremony, Prince William and Kate Middleton mingled with the guests. According to Hello Magazine, Victoria Beckham’s husband broke the royal protocol by leaning to give Kate Middleton a kiss on the cheek.

She also gave David Beckham a warm embrace as the former footballer joined the royals at MGM Music Hall.

According to Daily Mail, Kate Middleton looked thrilled to see David Beckham, who made a surprise appearance at Prince William’s award ceremony.

Prince William was also pleased to see David at the ceremony.

David Beckham has long worked with the royals, especially Prince William, who has served as president of the England Football Association for more than 15 years - since 2006.