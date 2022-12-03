Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘Vicky Donor’ made him arrogant

Ayushmann says that the period between 'Vicky Donor' and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' grounded him

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that his film Vicky Donor made him arrogant for sometime.

Khurrana said: “It happened with me when my first film was a hit. It also happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. You show your arrogance to your close ones sometimes. In my head, I had arrived.”

He further went on to say: “But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kinds of scripts.”

Ayushmann’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring; Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady also became a massive hit. Therefore he said that the time period between Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha grounded him and removed his arrogance.

His latest film An Action Hero is a completely different genre film filled with action and thriller. The film also stars actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday, reports PinkVilla.