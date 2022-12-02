Emancipation female lead Charmaine Bingwa applauds ‘marvellous’ costar Will Smith

Emancipation female lead Charmaine Bingwa applauds ‘marvelous’ costar Will Smith

Emancipation star Charmaine Bingwa recently lauded her co-star Will Smith for his “marvellous” acting in the new movie.



Speaking with PEOPLE at Los Angeles premiere of the movie, Charmaine, who plays Will’s wife in the Antoine Fuqua-directed movie, gushed the actor’s performance as she stated, “He's very generous and I like to work with actors who, when you look in their eyes, you can kind of see the world in their eyes, and he has that.”

The Good Fight actress continued, “It worked, because we had a great love to portray, you know? So, I’m very glad it was that way. It would be a different movie otherwise.”

“But no, he’s marvellous. I think the whole world loves him,” she added.

Besides Charmaine and Will, the movie also features Ben Foster, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.

The outlet reported that Will attended the premiere alongside his entire family for the red-carpet event.

Meanwhile, Emancipation will begin streaming internationally on December 9 on Apple TV+.