Jennifer Garner channels glam as she attends White House dinner with daughter Violet

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck made rare public appearance as they attended White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington D. C.

The stylish mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous in matching black dresses as they rocked their glam looks at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s state dinner.

The event - which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron - marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served as her birthday celebration as well.

Violet, who also turned 17 on Thursday, opted for a black gown covered in a pattern of shining black hearts. She added a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

Jennifer twinned with her daughter, rocking a gorgeous floor length black Ralph Lauren gown, and the pair walked into the chic event smiling and holding hands.

The Yes Day actress - who shares Violent with ex-husband Ben Affleck – is also mother of Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 13 and Samuel Garner Affleck, 10.

Other celebrity attendees included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and director Baz Luhrmann.