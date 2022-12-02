BLACKPINK returns with new reality show 'BORN PINK MEMORIES'

BLACKPINK returns with another reality show after 2022 show 24/365 with BLACKPINK.

On December 2, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK shared a 'BORN PINK MEMORIES' teaser with their fans.

BORN PINK MEMORIES will take fans behind the scenes of the BLACKPINK latest release album BORN PINK.

The girl group label YG Entertainment officially confirmed that "B.P.M. would be BLACKPINK’s first reality show since their 2020 show 24/365 with BLACKPINK."

"BLACKPINK will show off a natural, entirely different side of their charms from when they’re performing on stage, In addition to behind-the-scenes footage from their activities, they’ll be communicating with their fans from up close through a wide variety of episodes," YG Entertainment stated.

However, the number of episodes and release date of the upcoming B.P.M reality show will be revealed later.

