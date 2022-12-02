Billie Eilish admits she was treated 'different' for being a blonde

Billie Eilish is opening up about the judgements she faced after dyeing her hair blonde.
In a conversation with Highsnobiety, Eilish admitted: “I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blond."
“When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me].”
“People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn’t change. That’s why I went so far to the other side,” she explained.
“I was trying to prove, ‘Hey, f—k you guys, I can do whatever I want.’ Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it’s not gonna be a f—king headline.”
“It’s not that you wear one thing, and that’s your new style — you f—king keep wearing a bunch of s—t,” she said.
Despite the backlash, Eilish earlier admitted that she really enjoyed being a blonde.
“I feel more like a woman, somehow,” she had told the glossy.
