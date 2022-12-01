Netflix movies and series to watch this December 2022: Full list 

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series to binge-watch in December, since it is just a month of holidays and celebrations.
Here’s the list of everything scheduled to release on the platform in the month of December 2022.
Here are the List of Netflix originals release in December 2022:
December 1:
- Dead End
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25-38: The Final Episodes
- The Masked Scammer
- Qala
- Troll
December 2:
- Big Brother: Season 10
- Big Brother: Season 14
- Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 1
- Hot Skull
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- “Sr.”
- Warriors of Future
December 5:
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6:
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
- Delivery by Christmas
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
December 7:
- Burning Patience
- I Hate Christmas
- The Marriage App
- The Most Beautiful Flower
- Smiley
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
December 8:
- The Elephant Whisperers
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
- Lookism
December 9:
- CAT
- Dragon Age: Absolution
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Part 2
December 10:
- Alchemy of Souls: Season 1, Part 2
December 13:
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
- Single’s Inferno: Season 2
- Tom Papa: What a Day!
December 14:
- Don’t Pick Up the Phone
- Glitter
- I Believe in Santa
- Kangaroo Valley
December 15:
- The Big 4
- Sonic Prime
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
December 16:
- A Storm For Christmas
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Cook at all Costs
- Dance Monsters
- Far From Home
- Paradise PD: Part 4
- Private Lesson
- The Recruit
- Summer Job
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 19:
December 20:
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 1
- December 21:
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- Emily in Paris: Season 3
- I AM A KILLER: Season 4
December 22:
- Alice in Borderland: Season 2
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23:
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Piñata Masters!
December 25:
- Daughters From Another Mother: Season 3
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
- Time Hustler
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Vir Das: Landing
December 26:
December 27:
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28:
- 7 Women and a Murder
- A Night at the Kindergarten
- The Circle: Season 5
- Stuck with You
December 29:
- Brown and Friends
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
December 30:
- Alpha Males
- Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
- Secrets of Summer: Season 2
- White Noise
December 31:
Here are the list of Netflix TV shows and movies release in December 2022:
December 1:
- 21 Jump Street
- Basketball Wives: Season 1
- Basketball Wives: Season 2
- Coach Carter
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- The Happytime Murders
- LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
- Love Island USA: Season 3
- Meekah: Season 1
- My Girl
- Peppermint
- Troy
December 2:
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
December 3:
- The Best of Me
- Bullet Train
December 4:
- The Amazing Race: Season 17
- The Amazing Race: Season 31
December 7:
December 10:
December 15:
- The Hills: Season 1
- The Hills: Season 2
December 18:
December 19:
December 25:
December 26: