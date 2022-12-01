Paul Walker's daughter Meadow honoured her late father in a loving tribute

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker remembered her father in a loving post.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the 24-year-old shared a black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Paul bowling together. Paul died on November 30, 2013, from a car crash at the age of 40, just weeks after Meadow turned 15, via People.

“9 years without you. I love you so much my angel,” Meadow wrote in the caption. On her Instagram Story, she added, "I love you daddy."

The 24-year-old's post comes one day after Paul's longtime friend Vin Diesel posted about his late friend ahead of the anniversary of the Varsity Blues actor's death on November 30.



The Fast and Furious actor shared a throwback photo on his Instagram with his late, long time friend and costar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He wrote in the caption, “Nine years… love you and miss you”



Last year, it was revealed that in October, Diesel had in fact walked Walker’s daughter down the aisle at her wedding in her late father’s absence.



Walker's brother Cody spoke to TMZ last year, praising the way Diesel has continued to honour his late brother.

"I think Vin and the whole family have done a good job tastefully letting the character ride off into the sunset," said Cody, who briefly appeared in Furious 7 while helping the franchise write off Walker's character.

"I can't speculate what he would think, I just know that Vin always takes a very serious approach to keeping Paul's legacy in mind and has always done a really nice job paying tribute to his character," Cody added. "They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing first started."