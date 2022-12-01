First Pak vs Eng Test on schedule

England players seen during a practice session. — Twitter/ECP

The first Pakistan vs England Test will be played on schedule as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) early Thursday morning that they will be able to field a playing XI.



The ECB confirmation comes as there was a fear that the first Test may get delayed by a day because of some English cricketers suffering from a viral infection.

"The ECB has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," the PCB in a brief statement on Twitter.

A day earlier, the cricket boards of the two countries discussed the outbreak of a viral infection in the England Test squad. They had decided to delay a decision on the commencement of the first Test till this morning.

The two boards made the decision based on medical advice from the England doctors, which revolved around the players’ health and welfare, agreeing that the England cricket team are able to select an XI for the first of the three ICC World Test Championship matches, which will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The two boards also agreed, subject to the England players not recovering well enough to take the field on Thursday morning, then the Test will commence on Friday and will be a five-day match.