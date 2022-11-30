Sohai Ali Abro shares rare videos of daughter Sashana Noreen Mohammad: Take a look

Sohai Ali Abro was last seen in drama serial 'Prem Gali' alongside Farhan Saeed

Earlier today, Sohai Ali Abro shared a heartwarming video montage of her daughter Sashana Noreen Mohammad.

The actress, taking it to her Instagram, shared a video montage of her daughter which carried all the adorable moments of the baby girl with her mother (Sohai) and father (Shehzar).

Through the post, Sohai shared how she feels embracing this beautiful journey of motherhood. She wrote: “Sashana Noreen Mohammad. My only sunshine. Hearts have never been fuller! They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. The sweetest girl came into our world and she’s changing everything for the better. Thank you Allah for blessing us with the sweetest.”

One of the talented actors Sohai Ali Abro got married to first class cricketer and trainer Shehzar Mohammad in 2021.



On the work front, Sohai is known widely for her outstanding performance in numerous films like Nadeem Baig’s Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Motorcycle Girl. She was last seen in drama Prem Gali opposite actor Farhan Saeed.