Malaika Arora is PREGNANT with Arjun Kapoor child?

Malaika Arora is finally pregnant with Arjun Kapoor child as the star couple dating for quite some time, per Pinkvilla.

The report cited a source close to the couple that the beloved duo reached London in October when they broke the news to their friends and family.

The star couple had been dating each other for quite some time. However, the pair got the short end of the stick of the age difference.

Further, the Munni Badnaam performer is co-parenting their son, Arhaan Khan, who is also set to join the film industry.

Meanwhile, Moving In With Malaika will officially mark her digital debut. . Previously, the plan was to get Arora sisters, Malaika & Amrita, on the show. Still, it seems Malaika will be spilling the beans about her personal life.