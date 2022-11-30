Adam Sandler mercilessly roasts daughters at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler knows how to make fun, especially at awards shows. For instance, the actor's recent acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards left everyone in splits.

Per PageSix, the Hustle star didn't even spare his daughters and roasted them when they asked whether they could write his speech.



"I said, 'Absolutely! It would be nice to see you doing something other than watching YouTube or going to (expletive) Lululemon every (expletive) weekend,'" he said, adding that the girls had requested that he accept the award "in that goofy Southern accent that you do all your dumb speeches in."

The 56-year-old even then roasts himself through his daughters, describing the trophy as meaningful in the cadence of his "Waterboy" character, Bobby Boucher Jr.

"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,' which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square," he intoned.

The Saturday Night Live alum also poked fun at his early films by saying, "Daddy's film career began in 1988 formed by two guiding principles: people in prison need movies, too, and TBS needs content to show between all them (expletive) basketball games."