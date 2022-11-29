Harry Styles concert stops midway due to 'suffocating' fans

Harry Styles concert in Columbia met an unfortunate incident.
The singer, who performed at Bogotá had to stop concert mid way after eight audience members fainted in the crowd.
A viral video from the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker shows how Harry is trying to ask fans to take a step back and make way for others. He also asked the concert attendees to move away from the handrails.
"I just have to say that I was in the Platinum section and I almost died.
"And this was when this poor man had to stop the concert because we were suffocating."
At the start of the concert, Harry expressed his delight with fans.
"I am very excited to be here, and I know today is going to be an amazing show.
"But the most important thing is that everyone in here is safe, because there are a lot of people in here and it's warm," he said in a video shared on Twitter.
