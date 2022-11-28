Elizabeth Debicki reflects on exploring Princess Diana's battle with media scrutiny

File Footage

The Crown actor Elizabeth Debicki talked about her experience of portraying Princess Diana and the never-ending interference of media in her life.



In an interview with of Australian Vogue, the Tenet actor revealed how she felt when she explored the former Princess of Wales' constant battle with the media.

“As a concept, [fame is] not one that appeals to me,” she told the outlet. “The main thing it does is take away one of the most valuable things people possess, which is a right to privacy.”

“I've seen that on people I really love and care for,” Elizabeth added. “Fame does not discriminate between how vulnerable you feel that day, what's happening in your personal life, how tired you are, or how much you really don't want your photograph taken.”

The season five of the hit Netflix series chronicles Diana’s dramatic split from the then Prince Charles and the events leading up to her tragic death.