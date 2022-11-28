Lupita Nyong'o posts behind-the-scenes pictures of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Lupita Nyong’o has treated her fans with an exclusive glimpse of behind-the-scenes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Lupita, who plays the role of Wakandan spy Nakia in the film, took to her Instagram on Sunday and share a series of pictures with the cast and crew of the film.

The Us actress, 39, treated fans with rare look of her transformation into the iconic look, showing off her fit physique in her character's costume.

In the shared images, fans saw the Little Monster star with Michaela Coel, who has been introduced as Aneka in the franchise.

Another click features Lupita with Winston duke in his M’Baku costume. The post also includes glimpses of Dora Milaje and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo as well as Duke and Dania Gurira in their updated costumes as M’Baku and Midnight Angel.

Lupita captioned the post, “More from forever in Wakanda,” and added a black heart emoticon as she shared the series with her 10.2 million fans and followers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was officially released in theaters on November 11, and the film has garnered a whopping total of $675 million in the global box office.