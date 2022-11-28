Prince Andrew’s former security slams him as an ‘over-inflated egotist’

File Footage

Prince Andrew’s reported rage over being stripped of tax-payer funding has caused many to label him an “over-inflated egotist.”



This accusation has been issued by former cop, Dai Davies, who believes the money spent on protecting people like Prince Andrew could be spent on solving ‘thousands’ of crimes that have happened in London.

In light of this, in his recent admission to the Daily Mail, Mr Davies questioned, “Why should we pander to this over-inflated egotist called Andrew?”

For those unversed, Mr Davies used to be the Operational Unit Commander in charge of the Royal Family’s security services back in 1995.

Worldwide, he worked with the Palace and Personal Protection alongside Prince Andrew who received tax payer funded security for all ventures outside of Windsor, Berkshire.

For those unversed, the annual cost for Prince Andrew’s private security used to be £3 million and since having it stripped by Prince Andrew, a source claims, “He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.”