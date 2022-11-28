China arrests BBC journalist covering COVID protests

LONDON: The BBC said on Sunday one of its journalists in China had been arrested and beaten by police while covering protests against the country's zero-Covid policy.
Hundreds of people took to the streets in China's major cities on Sunday in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.
"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," the broadcaster said in a statement.
Lawrence, working in the country as an accredited journalist, was detained for several hours, during which time he was beaten and kicked by police, according to the BBC. He was later released.
"It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties," the statement said.
"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd," the statement added.
"We do not consider this a credible explanation."
An employee who survived the attack earlier described scenes of terror as the store manager entered a staff break room...
His ascension will cap a turbulent political life for Anwar, during which he has sat near the apex of power, as well...
A six-year-old boy has been pulled from the rubble of a deadly Indonesia earthquake after spending two days trapped...
In videos shared on Weibo and Twitter, hundreds of workers can be seen marching on a road in daylight, with some being...
Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro called on electoral court to reject ballots from some 280,000 machines used...
Manchester United's owners have said they are ready to sell the club, potentially bringing down the curtain on an...