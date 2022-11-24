China's daily COVID cases hit record high: health bureau

BEIJING: China's daily COVID cases have hit a record high since the beginning of the pandemic, official data showed Thursday, as the country works to curb the spread with snap lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.
China recorded a total of 31,444 domestic cases Wednesday, of which 27,517 were asymptomatic, the National Health Bureau said.
The numbers are relatively small when compared with China's vast population of 1.4 billion.
But under Beijing's strict zero-COVID policy, even tiny outbreaks can shut down entire cities and place contacts of infected patients into strict quarantine.
The unrelenting policy has caused fatigue and resentment among swathes of the population as the pandemic nears its third year, sparking sporadic protests and hitting productivity in the world's second-largest economy.
Wednesday's figures exceed the 29,317 domestic infections recorded in mid-April when megacity Shanghai was under lockdown, with residents struggling to buy food and access medical care.
Pathogens were associated with 7.7 million deaths — 13.6% of global total — in 2019, year before COVID-19 pandemic...
UNHRC is due to host special session on Thursday on "deteriorating human rights situation", following request by...
China and the United States have since sought to lower the temperature with meetings between top officials
More than 28,000 new infections were reported nationwide, nearing the record high since the pandemic began
Rescuers searched for survivors buried under rubble on Tuesday after an earthquake on Indonesia's main island of Java...
Fire breaks out at plant in Anyang City in Henan Province afternoon, four years after one of China's worst-ever...