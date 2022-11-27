Nora Fatehi recalls days she shot song 'Pachtaoge', says she could relate to it

Nora Fatehi last appeared in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Thank God's' song Manike

Nora Fatehi, while watching a dance performance at Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10, got emotional and recalled the shoot days of her hit song Pachtaoge.

Fatehi, who is also one of the judges on the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10, cried over the performance. While giving her remarks on the performance, the Dilbar dancer added: “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance.”

“This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional…”

Song Pachtaoge is one of Nora’s hit songs sung by Arijit Singh. The song is written by Jaani and the music is given by B Praak. The video of the features Nora Fatehi , Vicky Kaushal and Prabh Uppal.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi made a cameo appearance in Thank God’s song Manike alongside Siddharth Malhotra. She further has a film coming up named 100 percent opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill, reports HindustanTimes.