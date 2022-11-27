'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig reveals she feared the movie could be a 'career-ender'

'Barbie' director reveals she feared the movie could be a 'career-ender'

Director for the much-anticipated movie, Barbie, feared the movie might end her career.

“It was terrifying. I think that was a big part of it,” Gerwig said on Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast on Friday, November 25, 2022, via Entertainment Weekly. "I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible!' It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

“I think that feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror. Usually, that's where the best stuff is, when you're like, 'I am terrified of that.' Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'Okay, I probably should do it,’” admitted Gerwig.

Gerwig along with her partner Noah Baumbach signed on to write the screenplay for the upcoming Barbie starring Margot Robbie back in 2019. Gerwig was tapped to direct the film last July, and filming began at Venice Beach in June, per People.

The director also appreciated the owners of the iconic franchise for giving her the freedom to follow her vision.

“Mattel were amazing partners who have given us such trust and such freedom and I think that that is incredibly rare," Gerwig said. "Whatever we wanted it to be, they did not try to micromanage it. They were completely onboard as partners and that was extraordinary.”

She also noted that the company gave her access to the full Barbie archives. “They really gave us their trust," she said. "And I think a big reason for that was actually Margot and Tom [Ackerley] and the way they also, you know, said, 'We want to make this movie and we want to make her vision. We don't have to make any Barbie movie. We want to make this one.’”

As a result, Gerwig said, she was "very much supported in what I wanted to do." She added, "I usually know on a gut level if something feels right. And if it doesn't you can lie to yourself, but it's not gonna wind up in a good spot."

The star-studded cast also includes Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Barbie will hit theatres on July 21, 2023.