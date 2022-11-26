Meghan Markle would ‘never have gotten’ Prince Harry if he wasn’t struggling

File Footage

Experts believe Prince Harry would ‘never have married’ Meghan Markle if Princess Diana was alive today.



This claim has been made by The late Queen ’s former Press Secretary Dickie Arbiter.

He started by telling GB News, “If Princess Diana was alive today we would not be going through this.”

“She had her head screwed on the right way. She was very practical and he was very sensible.”

He even went as far as to say, “I'm going to stick my neck out here and I doubt Harry would have married Meghan because Harry wouldn't have been in the state he was in as a result of his mother's death, he would have taken a completely different course and he would still be here working in support of the [King].”