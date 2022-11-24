Hrithik Roshan is ‘proud and excited’ to witness Rakesh Roshan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Hrithik Roshan posts glimpses of the episode on his Instagram account

Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan will appear on Indian reality singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, for which Hrithik is very excited and like a proud son, he shared an Instagram post depicting his excitement for the upcoming episode.





Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik posted a video of Rakesh and Rajesh appearing together on The Roshan Special episode of Sa Re Ga Man Pa which shows Rakesh getting a standing ovation from the judges of the show Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan. Rakesh is seen saying ‘I never go to any show. I watched this show on TV and I called up myself saying, ‘I want to come to this show’ in the clip.

Contestants on the show performed on songs that are filmed on Rakesh Roshan. He was taken by a surprise by the talent on the show. He was also seen dancing with host Bharti Singh.

He also shared glimpses of the episode on his Instagram account under which Hrithik commented, "Woah! This is FUN! Looking amazing papa."





Hrithik will be seen in Fighter next, helmed Siddharth Anand alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.