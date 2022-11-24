Jenna Ortega in talks to star as White Tiger in Charlie Cox’s 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Jenna Ortega is seemingly setting foot in the world of Marvel.



According to website, Giant Freakin Robot, Ortega is in talks to portray the White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again. Ortega will reportedly first debut as the character in the new Dsiney+ series before heading off into her own solo project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Direct, another reliable source from Murphy's Multiverse (MM), is backing Giant Freakin Robot's claim that the mystical superhero White Tiger will be joining Charlie Cox in Disney+ series.

A spin-off of the original Daredevil series for Netflix, Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox in the titular role and will also be featuring the Vincent D'Onofrio’s nefarious villain Kingpin. So far, Cox and D'Onofrio are the only two confirmed cast members reprising their role from the original series.

White Tiger is a mantle held by several important people. The first was Angela Del Toro, who was first seen in Daredevil (Vol. 2) #8 in 2004, with another being Ava Ayala, being introduced in 2011's Avengers Academy #20, detailed The Direct.

As per Marvel’s official site, Angela Del Toro is the heir to a heroic legacy that began with the Jade Tiger, a long-lost enchanted statue from the fabled kingdom of K'un-Lun. Broken into pieces, the statue's paws and head resurfaced in America, where the Sons of the Tiger wore them as amulets that enhanced their martial arts prowess.

When the Sons disbanded, their discarded amulets were discovered by Angela's uncle, the young Hector Ayala. Hector transforms into the superhuman White Tiger through their power. After Hector is shot dead, the amulet is passed on to Angela who becomes overwhelmed not knowing what to do with them.

Jenna is speculated to portray Angela Del Toro, who seeks help from Matt Murdock after receiving the amulets, eventually making Murdock her mentor into the world of vigilantism. White Tiger is often a close ally with Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Spider-Man as well.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again will be coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024.