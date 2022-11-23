Supreme Court imposes ban on display of politicians images in public offices

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday issued an order refraining authorities concerned from displaying images of politicians and public office holders on government buildings, projects, and documents.



The Supreme court issued these orders in a five-page judgment authored by Justice Isa in the Rawalpindi slums case.



The apex court questioned why the photographs of then Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi were printed on the certificates of properties located in a Rawalpindi slum.

The SC held that personal advertisement could not be allowed at the expense of official resources, while this is also in contravention of one’s oath of office.



Affixing photographs for personal publicity on government property offends moral values, the court said in the order.

“Pakistan is not anyone’s domain where the people bow before the rulers,” the SC judge said adding, ”In order to uphold the country's democratic reputation, we have to be vigilant”.

The Supreme Court, in the verdict, ordered all chief secretaries and federal administration should ensure the implementation of the court decision.