UN-Habitat, NCPC launch project on urban slums response

Rawalpindi : National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC) in collaboration with UN-Habitat, Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC), Sheher Saaz, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), AHKMT and UET (Taxila) have launched a project of Pakistan COVID-19 Urban Slums Response Programme (PCUSRP) in Dhok Hassu and Dhok Mangtal.

Malik Amin Aslam Adviser to PM on Climate Change formally inaugurated the project. On this occasion he appreciated climate change related organisation to combat COVID-19 and said that it is moral and national obligation of all individuals to supplement in efforts being made by the government to overcome Corona Virus.

Head of UN Habitat in Pakistan Javed Ali Khan briefed that salient features of Programme Mass Awareness and Advocacy/Behavioural Change and Communication, COVID-19 Healthcare Preventive Measures, Creation of Income Generating Opportunities, Skill Enhancement and Training

Representative of NCPC Miss Sadaf informed that under the supervision of Center Irshad Ramey NCPS has provided masks, sanitizers and waste bins for the local residents of the area. The waste segregated bins have been installed at six different places to collect the used masks and gloves in help to fight the challenge of waste management.

Hand washing facilities have been installed for the symbol of hygiene in order to protect from COVID-19. In order to ease the economic constraints of the residents of the area, income generation opportunities have been created for women of the area by the stitching of masks and cloth bags for plastic waste minimization. Raw material and sewing machines have been provided to the residents. Spray of disinfectant has been carried out each day by the help of RWMC.