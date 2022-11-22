Simon Cowell looks incredible after three-stone weight loss

Simon Cowell was spotted leaving the Variety Club Show business Awards at the London Hilton on Monday night sporting a much slimmer figure.
Showing off his three-stone weight loss the music mogul 63, looked dapper in a dark grey suit that highlighted his slimmed-down frame as he headed home with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, 45.
He coordinated his matching jacket and trousers with a knitted jumper and shiny black shoes for the event.
Meanwhile, Lauren looked ethereal in a burgundy gown as she exited the venue with her partner.
The couple famously met in 2004 and struck up an affair while Silverman was still married to one of Cowell's good friends. They subsequently welcomed a child, Eric, and have been together ever since.
It comes after earlier this year Simon candidly discussed his three-stone weight loss.
Simon confessed he'll sometimes indulge in a plate of beans of toast to avoid dining in restaurants.
