Julia Fox says Kanye West career should not be reduced to ‘bad moments’ only

Julia Fox dished on her brief relationship with Kanye West as she said that despite everything that went through between them, she respects him as an “artist.”

The Uncut Gems star dropped a video on TikTok to respond to a fan’s question who said they wished she has not dated a “violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”

Fox said that no matter what happened in her relationship with Ye, she “really deeply respects the man as an artist."

“I don’t want to (expletive) on that,” the actor-model added. “I don’t want to reduce his whole career to his really bad moments.”

West created a global controversy after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The social media platform dropped him after his declaration of war against Jews, along with several big brands including, Balenciaga, GAP, Vogue, and Adidas.