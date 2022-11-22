Ryan Reynolds will headline Just for Laughs debut event in London next year

Ryan Reynolds will be headlining the first-ever edition of Just for Laughs London, a four-day comedy festival from Just for Laughs in collaboration with AEG Presents and the O2, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Moreover, Reynolds will also be joined by Graham Norton as one of the headliners for the show. Reynolds will participate in an in-person conversation titled Maximum Effort (named after his production company), with Deadpool costar Rob Delaney about his career, while Norton is set to host a special curated variety gala, per Variety.

According to The Guardian, other events at the festival include an evening with Katherine Ryan and friends, and performances by Reggie Watts, Aisling Bea, The Horne Section, Shaparak Khorsandi and Jessica Fostekew. Kemah Bob will host an edition of the FOC It Up! comedy club, Adam Buxton will present his music video show Bug, standup Craig Robinson will appear with his band the Nasty Delicious and there will be live podcast recordings and panel events.

“Every year, without a doubt, the British contingent of comedians at JFL Montreal are one of the highlights of our event, which I credit to the comedians’ distinctiveness, originality and a point of view unlike any other,” said Bruce Hills, president of Just for Laughs, in a statement, via Variety.

“Now is the perfect time for us to bring our festival to shine the international spotlight on the incredible UK scene, while also bringing global comedy stars to join forces in producing one epic comedy celebration,” Hills added.

According to The Guardian, Just for Laughs, the comedy festival began in Canada in 1983, and it will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year in London outing, in partnership with Comic Relief.

Just for Laughs London will take place March 2-5, 2023, at the O2. Tickets will be going on sale on November 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. GMT.