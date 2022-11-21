Those involved in Arshad Sharif's murder 'powerful and wise': Faisal Vawda

Former minister and PTI's expelled member Faisal Vawda. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI's expelled member Faisal Vawda Monday said he hasn't provided evidence — which he claimed he had during a press conference — regarding slain journalist Arshad Sharif's murder.



The former minister, speaking to journalists in the federal capital, said those involved in Sharif's "pre-planned murder" are "powerful, planners, and wise".

"Criminals, who easily flee from Pakistan, should be caught," he said insisting that we don't need to reach the shooters, but those who directed the killing.



Last month, Vawda shared details of Sharif's death, claiming it to be a "premeditated" murder whose planning was carried out in Pakistan.

Vawda had said that he was ready to share evidence with the Military Intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence, however, those haven't been shared yet.

The expelled leader emphasised that this is a painful matter. "A bad joke should not be made out of this case," he maintained.



The ex-senator reiterated that Sharif's killing was part of a conspiracy and he was shot at a close range.

"Pakistan was asleep, till I held a press conference," Vawda said, adding that the late journalist's phone and iPad were not found after his murder.

'Imran Khan should clean party from inside'

Speaking about the PTI's internal matters and its impact on chairman Imran Khan's future, Vawda said that the people — whom he alleged of replacing Khan — will become prime minister and have the party's chief disqualified.



"Khan should clean the party from the inside," he said sharing that he still considers the PTI chief as his leader and will go to him whenever he is contacted.

Last week, Vawda claimed that "some people" want to replace the party chairman and said: “All three snakes are aspirants for the prime minister’s slot.”

He further maintained that the "two confidants and three snakes created differences between Khan and the establishment".