Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘blown away’ by Brendan Fraser’s performance in The Whale: Photo

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been in awe of Brendan Fraser for his exceptional performance in his comeback movie The Whale.
On Sunday, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her along with The Mummy actor.
This weekend, she got the opportunity to see the actor’s new movie which showcases the struggle of an obese man who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter for “one last chance at redemption”.
After watching the movie, Sarah was taken aback by Brendan’s performance and penned a heartfelt note in the caption.
“It’s no secret that I have loved Brendan Fraser for a long time. And, I have always known he that is one of the greatest actors ever,” wrote the 45-year-old.
She continued, “This week I had the honour to see his performance in @thewhalemov and as you might be able to guess from my tear-stained face in these pics, I was blown away.”
Calling Brendan’s acting “a gift to all of us” Sarah added, “Those who know me, know I am never at a loss for words, but this movie rendered me utterly speechless.”
In the end, the Cruel Intentions actress urged everyone to watch “this movie”.
