Angelina Jolie serves a killer look in beige coat as she steps out for lavish meal

Angelina Jolie never fails to turn heads on an outing.

The Academy Award winner, 47, looked sensational in a long beige coat with a tie belt as she enjoyed a lavish meal at the vegan restaurant Crossroads in Los Angeles.



She completed her outfit with a pair of dark trousers and nude heels while exiting the venue.



The Maleficent star accessorised with dainty gold jewellery and swept her long brunette locks to one side and the star wore bronzed makeup palette to enhance her natural beauty.

Photo credits: DailyMail

It comes after Angelina got an up-close look at the devastating flood waters in Pakistan, which included meeting some of the people affected by the catastrophe.

One week later, she took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos that were taken during her time visiting disaster areas with rescueorg and local organizations.

