Harry Styles broke up with Olivia Wilde due to ‘negativity’ associated with her: ‘Too much’

Harry Styles reportedly parted ways with Olivia Wilde due to all the “negativity” attached to the famed director.

The former One Direction band member was the one who called it quits because he could not handle all the negative press, a source spilled to OK! Magazine.

"Harry is the one who broke it off,” the insider said. “People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much.”

“Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to affect the relationship. But how could it not?" the insider added.

The As It Was hitmaker and the Don’t Worry Darling director are said to be “taking a break” from their romance after several controversies.

“He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.,” People Magazine reported. “It's a very amicable decision.”

“They're still very close friends,” the source shared. “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

The duo made headlines when they were clicked holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021 just two months after Wilde’s split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis.