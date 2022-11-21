‘Money hungry’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want titles from ‘trapped’ royals

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been branded power-hungry over their disdain for titles, from King Charles despite branding him ‘stuck’ in a bubble.



These claims have been made by royal biographer biography Angela Levin in her interview with GB News.

She put the couple on blast during her vent and exclaimed, “You can't have your cake, eat it and actually spit it out.”



“If you criticise the monarchy endlessly and think how awful it is, and everybody's trapped who's in there, why do you want to hold the title?”

“If it's just for money that's not right. You can't just use royal titles to earn money for yourself.”

The biographer also went on to say, “I think we need to see what the documentary on Netflix will be like, which is coming out in December.”

“And also, what Prince Harry's book will be like when it comes out at the beginning of January.” Especially “If he's going to attack the Royals and attack his father and attack his stepmother,” something which “I don’t think they will like.”