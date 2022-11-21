'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' dominates the North American box office

Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
That take for the sequel to the hugely popular "Black Panther" -- with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival -- was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.
But it was still more than seven times its closest competitor in North American theaters, Searchlight's new horror-comedy film "The Menu," which took in $9 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
"The Menu" stars Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who prepares an elaborate -- and increasingly creepy -- meal for a group of wealthy, entitled people (including Anya Taylor-Joy of "The Queen's Gambit") who have no idea what, or who, is about to be served.
In third place was a surprise success, "The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2," a crowd-funded Christian movie that pulled in $8.2 million. "By Christian drama film standards, it's a very good opening," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.
In its fifth week out, Warner Bros.' superhero film "Black Adam" placed fourth, at $4.5 million. Dwayne Johnson stars in the "Shazam!" spinoff.
In fifth place was Universal rom-com "Ticket to Paradise," at $3.2 million. Julia Roberts and George Clooney star.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
"She Said" ($2.3 million)
"Lyle, Lyle Crocodile" ($1.9 million)
"Smile" ($1.2 million)
"Drishyam 2" ($1.1 million)
"Prey for the Devil" ($935,000)..AFP
