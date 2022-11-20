Kylie Jenner shows off diamond jewelry in TikTok video

Kylie Jenner has left netizens stand divided as the reality star flaunted her curves while dripping in expensive diamond jewellery.
Taking to the video-sharing platform, the Kylie Cosmetic mogul captioned the post: “I’m still a mom, but these are the years that I’m supposed to be (expletive).”
Sitting on a sofa, Kylie showed off her toned legs in a pair of knee-high leather boots as she scrunched her hair in her hand.
The mum-of-two also gives a glimpse of her huge silver ear chain while her set of rings sparkled brightly.
Wearing a chic all-black outfit, featuring a skintight top and a leather skirt, Kylie looked stylish as she posed in neon green sunglasses.
Reacting to the video, one fan wrote: “I actually love this for her. She's in her 20's. Live life girl and you can still be a mom. No shame."
"Herself? Her fans? She looks great. Why not show herself off if that’s what she wants?” wrote a second user.
Meanwhile, a third comment read: “I wonder if they ever don’t get dressed up and just wear a t-shirt and jeans... it seems exhausting.”
King Charles left in a ‘nervous breakdown’ during the course of his marriage to Princess Diana
King Charles may be planning a very different holiday season for the royal family this year
Matthew Modine said that he wanted to do everything he could to make 'sure was safe'
King Charles III's aide reportedly received a £60,000 pay-off when he stepped down from his charity
Prince Andrew is once in hot waters and being slammed over his ties to the Bahrain royal family
Kanye West's Donda Academy was closed for the remainder of the year amid Ye's antisemitism scandal