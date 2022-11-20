Camilla Cabello revealed she originally auditioned on ‘The Voice’ before ‘X Factor’

Camilla Cabello, former member of Fifth Harmony and the current The Voice coach, revealed to Access that she had auditioned for The Voice before she left to give her luck a try at The X factor in 2012.

Although she made it through a round with producers after singing Respect by Aretha Franklin, Cabello eventually left The Voice to chase something other than stardom: One Direction.

“I don't even know if I can say the rest of the story,” she shared. “I did make it in the producer round, not the TV round. I never auditioned for the coaches.

"And then I was like, I really wanted to meet One Direction, and I knew that they were gonna perform for X Factor. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna risk it and not do The Voice and audition for X Factor.' And then I did end up meeting One Direction," Cabello added.

Cabello the shot to fame during her time on X Factor as it famously led to Simon Cowell's formation of Fifth Harmony, the girl group that finished in 3rd place on the U.S. version's second season and went on to win an American Music Award and four MTV Video Music Awards during their six-year run, via People Magazine.

One Direction also got its start on the U.K. version of the series in 2010, when Cowell, 63, united Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne to build a supergroup of contestants. In Cabello's eyes, rolling with Cowell meant meeting her idols.

"It's a pretty wild move," she said of her decision to leave The Voice, before she eventually returned this season as a coach. "It's like it was a magnet, I was meant to be back."

Fifth Harmony members have since gone their own ways to pursue solo careers.