Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner selling their luxury mansion in Miami after a year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are moving houses in just a year.

The couple listed their Miami, Florida estate up for sale after only living in it for a year, per Mansion Global. They bought the house for $11 million in 2021, according to property records.

The waterfront property spans about half an acre in the upscale gated community of Bay Point, according to listing agent Carl Gambino with Compass. The parents of two hired interior designer Sarah Ivory, Gambino’s wife, to redesign it. The project was completed in August, Ivory said.

The pop star and the Game of Thrones alum previously lived in Los Angeles, where they sold their mansion for $15.2 million to Grammy winning artist, DJ Zedd.

Joe and Sophie have listed their luxurious 1980’s waterfront mansion for a cool $17 million, per the outlet.

“Besides bumping shoulders with high-profile neighbors like Enrique Inglesias and Anna Kournikova, the .37-acre waterfront corner lot currently owned by Jonas-Turner offers many other eye-opening perks.

"To start, the 10,414-square foot home features 6 bedrooms and 8 1/2 baths, and is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous work, including large windows, natural light, and plenty of organic materials used throughout the home," quoted interior décor site, thekitchn.com.

“Other notable features include 30 foot-high ceilings, stone walls, and a lush tropical entryway of a lobby with an incredible floating staircase.”

The couple who married in 2019, welcomed their firstborn, a daughter named Willa, in 2020. The couple welcomed another baby girl in July 2022.