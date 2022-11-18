Here’s why Ryan Reynolds does not want his children to be child actors

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his children’s professional future as she shared some of his concerns.

The Deadpool star accepted the American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills Thursday and expressed deep gratitude for his acting career and home life with Blake Lively.



Here’s why Ryan Reynolds does not wants his children to be child actors



Yet the Golden Globe winner also shared that he won't let daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, follow in their famous parents' footsteps until they're older.



"Putting a kid in a business like this, it's generally not about the kid," Reynolds, 46, told PEOPLE at the ceremony, which was sponsored by Château Malartic-Lagravière. "It's usually about the parents."

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want," he adds. "I'm excited for that."

"Our job is to foster as much interest in as many different things as possible at this point."

In September, Lively, 35 revealed that she's pregnant with the couple's fourth child at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, where she posed in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress with her baby bump on display.

Speaking on the Today show in November, Reynolds opened up about the baby, admitting that he's hoping their fourth child will also be a girl.