Intelligence reports suggest fears of threat to Imran's life: IHC CJ

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. IHC website

Intelligence reports suggest there are fears of an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked on Friday.



The IHC CJ was conducting a hearing on a request for the issuance of a no-objection certificate for PTI's rally and sit-in.

During the hearing, a report was presented in court regarding the threat of an attack on Imran Khan while rallying.

It is the responsibility of the government and the state to take this [threat on Imran Khan's life] into consideration, the IHC CJ said.

He further commented that political and non-political parties have the right to protest, but that citizens, too, have rights which should not be violated.

He said if PTI wants to hold a rally in the federal capital, it should submit a new application to the administration.

Giving the example of England, the IHC CJ remarked that citizen protest at 10 Downing Street - the official residence and executive office of the UK premier - but that they do not block the road.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 22 on the request of the PTI lawyer.