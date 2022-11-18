Intelligence reports suggest fears of threat to Imran's life: IHC CJ

Intelligence reports suggest there are fears of an attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked on Friday.
The IHC CJ was conducting a hearing on a request for the issuance of a no-objection certificate for PTI's rally and sit-in.
During the hearing, a report was presented in court regarding the threat of an attack on Imran Khan while rallying.
It is the responsibility of the government and the state to take this [threat on Imran Khan's life] into consideration, the IHC CJ said.
He further commented that political and non-political parties have the right to protest, but that citizens, too, have rights which should not be violated.
He said if PTI wants to hold a rally in the federal capital, it should submit a new application to the administration.
Giving the example of England, the IHC CJ remarked that citizen protest at 10 Downing Street - the official residence and executive office of the UK premier - but that they do not block the road.
The court adjourned the hearing till November 22 on the request of the PTI lawyer.
In its letter, federal government suggests Punjab to included representatives of ISI and IB
FO says Indian report is a “disingenuous attempt” by Indian state-sponsored media to absolve their country of its...
ISPR says crossfire took place on the night of November 15-16 in which one terrorist was also gunned down
"Let them do what they want. Nawaz wants to appoint an army chief who will protect his interests," PTI chief claims
“They tortured him,” says Riffat Ara Alvi, Sharif’s aggrieved mother, in an interview with CNN International
Maryam Nawaz asks Imran Khan to provide receipts for sale of gifts; Attaullah Tarar hints at criminal proceedings...