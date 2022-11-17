 
Thursday November 17, 2022
Entertainment

Rihanna oozes charm as she rocks in bold blue coat

Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future

By Web Desk
November 17, 2022

Rihanna turned heads with her gorgeous appearance as she was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

The Diamonds crooner,34, radiated glow in a bold Balenciaga X Adidas coat and in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The diva added more inches to her height with a pair of blue thigh-high heeled boots and carried a matching £2.3k handbag.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The Umbrella hitmaker accessorised her look with a dazzling gold necklace and matching stud earrings while sporting a pair of stylish white sunglasses

Rihanna opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lips.

Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future, six months after welcoming a son with him.

The multi-platinum mogul and her rapper boyfriend, are 'so in love' and can't wait to grow their family, a source has told Entertainment Tonight. 