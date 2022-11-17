Rihanna oozes charm as she rocks in bold blue coat

Rihanna turned heads with her gorgeous appearance as she was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.
The Diamonds crooner,34, radiated glow in a bold Balenciaga X Adidas coat and in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.
The diva added more inches to her height with a pair of blue thigh-high heeled boots and carried a matching £2.3k handbag.
The Umbrella hitmaker accessorised her look with a dazzling gold necklace and matching stud earrings while sporting a pair of stylish white sunglasses
Rihanna opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lips.
Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future, six months after welcoming a son with him.
The multi-platinum mogul and her rapper boyfriend, are 'so in love' and can't wait to grow their family, a source has told Entertainment Tonight.
Feroze Khan supports Maria B as she passionately supports #BanJoyland
Welsh actor Michael Sheen launches a war of words with the future King William over his move to support England team
Meghan Markle has been dubbed 'laziest interviewer’ amid rumours that she doesn't actually talk to guests on...
During the outing, the sportsman was seen chivalrously holding her white handbag
Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance in 'Dangal' with Aamir Khan helped her gaining worldwide recognition
The model and writer went makeup-free for her outing this morning