Meghan Markle never actually interviewed her 'Archetypes' guest?

Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been creating a massive buzz as a guest, who appeared on the show, claimed that the duchess never spoke to her.

Allison Yarrow, who appeared on ‘To B or not to B’ episode of the podcast, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in September which has recently resurfaced.

She captioned the post: “Excited to be included in the visionary series #Archetypes hosted by Meghan the Duchess of Sussex the aims to dissect and subvert the archetypes that hold women back.”

“Cheers to producer @farrahsafari (an excellent interviewer) and the folks at @Gimlet @Spotify who get it done,” she added.

The Daily Mail reported that the conversation between the Duchess and Allison is apparently edited and interwoven.

Meanwhile, the New York Post also reported that "it’s not clear whether or not she (Meghan) spoke to any or all of the experts herself."