Brad Pitt loves Ines de Ramon 'energetic' vibe amid 'dating' rumours

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are into each other, PEOPLE reveals.

The duo made headlines after being first spotted at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles. It is now reveals through an insider that the two “met through a mutual friend."

Pitt is “really into” de Ramon and the couple have “recently started dating."

But it is “not an exclusive relationship," they added.

“Ines is cute, fun and energetic,” another source told outlet. “She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”