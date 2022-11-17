Brad Pitt loves Ines de Ramon 'energetic' vibe amid 'dating' rumours

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are into each other, PEOPLE reveals.
The duo made headlines after being first spotted at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles. It is now reveals through an insider that the two “met through a mutual friend."
Pitt is “really into” de Ramon and the couple have “recently started dating."
But it is “not an exclusive relationship," they added.
“Ines is cute, fun and energetic,” another source told outlet. “She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”
Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been creating a massive buzz
Jennifer Aniston receives support from 'Friends' stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow after the tragic death of John...
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011
Kartik Aaryan will not be ‘replacing’ Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, Shetty claims
The couple tied the knot in a southern Italy ceremony in October 2012.
Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski spotted hugging in their first snaps together since news of their romance broke