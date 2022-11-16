Prince Harry's royal journey comes to an end?

A royal biographer has claimed that Prince Harry won't be able to fill in for his father King Charles III as his royal journey seems to come to an end with the appointment of two new Counsellors of State.



It comes after the new monarch, 74, has asked the UK Parliament to make his sister and brother, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, “Counsellors of State.”



The Duke of Sussex is also among the Counsellors of State” in the royal family that can deputize for King Charles III. But royal expert says it is 'impractical'.

And it’s not solely because he stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020. Ahead, they explain why the Duke of Sussex standing in for his father isn’t convenient. Plus, how King Charles is trying to change things.



Harry lives live in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan and their two children. The US has been their home since they relocated from England by way of Canada in 2020.



"It would be impractical for Harry to fly home to Britain any time other senior royals were all out of the country at the same time, according to royal expert Jobson.

“It doesn’t work when the king is abroad. If the king goes to America, Harry is hardly likely to step in for him when he is in America too," according to the author.

