‘The Crown’ fans upset over less screening of Diana’s iconic revenge dress

File footage

The Crown season five released last week and fans cannot stop talking about its explosive plotline.

The latest chapter of Netflix’s royal drama series depicts historicial and controversial events of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorces, a fire at Windsor Castle and two new prime ministers.

Following its release, season five has received backlash from disappointed fans who wanted to see more of the particular moment; Princess Diana’s revenge dress moment.

The scene shown in episode five titled, The Way Ahead includes the former princess of Wales’ donning the iconic dress.

However, fans believe Netflix should have shown more of the iconic moment.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “The revenge dress deserved more screen time in The Crown."

Another said, "The Revenge Dress deserved its own episode but instead we got 60 minutes of Philip being depressed in Russia."

"Wish they included more of the revenge dress scene, still iconic though," added another.

For the unversed, Princess Diana wore a stunning black Christina Stambolian dress to a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994, shortly after Prince Charles publicly confirmed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles during the documentary Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role.

The dress has long been interpreted as having been worn in "revenge" by Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana while Dominic West portrays Prince Charles in the fifth season of the show.

The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.