Kim Kardashian spotted in Miami amid ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski dating rumours

Kim Kardashian cut a chic figure as she stepped out in Miami amid ex-beau Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating speculations.
The reality TV star flaunted her hourglass figure in a black crop top paired with ripped blue jeans as she was spotted coming out of an art show at Superblue.
Kim styled her long blonde tresses in beachy waves and donned red sunglasses for her outing with pal and nightlife manager, David Grutman, and his wife Isabela Rangel.
The Skims founder outing comes after rumours swirl that her former lover has started dating the Gone Girl actor three months after their split.
Speculations about Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.
"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.
Following this, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live alum and the model “have been talking for a couple of months now.”
The power couple stepped out in New York City's Central Park
Roberts looked quite happy and chill at the event, held at The Lincoln Center in Manhattan
'Sherlock' was one of the most watched shows on BBC
Jacqueline's bail order was not ready by November 11, therefore she was under interim protection till Tuesday.
Jennifer Aniston once recounted how John Aniston abandoned her and her mother Nancy Dow
Some royal experts claim Harry and Meghan's ducal titles are not under threats