Kim Kardashian spotted in Miami amid ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski dating rumours

Kim Kardashian cut a chic figure as she stepped out in Miami amid ex-beau Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski dating speculations.



The reality TV star flaunted her hourglass figure in a black crop top paired with ripped blue jeans as she was spotted coming out of an art show at Superblue.

Kim styled her long blonde tresses in beachy waves and donned red sunglasses for her outing with pal and nightlife manager, David Grutman, and his wife Isabela Rangel.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





The Skims founder outing comes after rumours swirl that her former lover has started dating the Gone Girl actor three months after their split.



Speculations about Davidson and Ratajkowski’s romance began after an anonymous source spilled on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi that they saw the pair together.

"Can't believe I'm saying this, anon pls. Em Rata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and ALLLLL," the message read.

Following this, an insider spilled to Us Weekly that the former Saturday Night Live alum and the model “have been talking for a couple of months now.”