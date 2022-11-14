Rapper Nas’ home ‘torn apart’ by burglars as he celebrates album release

Two men reportedly broke into rapper Nas' Calabasas house on Saturday, November 12, 2022

Renowned rapper Nas’ Calabasas , California home was burglarized on Saturday, November 12, by two men who broke in and reportedly ‘tore apart’ the place before taking off with many pricey possessions.

As per TMZ, the break-in came early on Saturday evening as the award-winning rapper was marking the release of his new album King’s Disease III with an album release party in New York City.

According to reports, Nas’ team caught the two burglars on a Ring security camera as they were leaving the house, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department confirming that they ‘smashed’ their way into the house.

Investigators also claimed that the two thieves ‘tore the place apart and left with at least two bags’ full of Nas’ possessions.

49-year-old Nas is expected to fly back to Southern California soon to be able to identify what was taken and to proceed with further investigations.

As for Nas’ latest album, it is the third installment in his King’s Disease series of albums, the first of which, titled King’s Disease, was released in 2020, and the second, King’s Disease II, came out last year in 2021.